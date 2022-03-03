Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PC Connection by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PC Connection by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNXN shares. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $51.47.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,983 shares of company stock worth $1,820,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

