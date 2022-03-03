Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

