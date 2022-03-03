W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $481.98. 2,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,265. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $375.49 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

