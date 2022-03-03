Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($194.38) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €177.00 ($198.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($182.94).

ETR WCH opened at €137.95 ($155.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €106.25 ($119.38) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($196.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €132.96 and its 200 day moving average is €145.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

