Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.34

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 2981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $19,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

