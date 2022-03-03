Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

