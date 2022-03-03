WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $558.76 million and approximately $30.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035392 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,861,429,378 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,928,507 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

