Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $11.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weave Communications traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 12742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEAV. Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $5,293,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

