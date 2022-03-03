WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,624 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.73 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

