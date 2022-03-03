WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

