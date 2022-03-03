Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Superior Plus (SPB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Superior Plus (TSE: SPB):

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

2/22/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

2/18/2022 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.50.

1/26/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Superior Plus was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating.

1/19/2022 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

1/12/2022 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.25.

SPB opened at C$11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.65. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

Get Superior Plus Corp alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.