Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 157,031 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 6,339.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.76% of Citi Trends worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $12,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 32.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 102,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $326.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

