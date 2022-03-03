Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of Pool worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Pool by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pool by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pool by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pool by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $475.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.06. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $313.92 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

