Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.19% of MP Materials worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MP Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock valued at $199,773,222 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

NYSE MP opened at $41.98 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.