Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.97% of Rocky Brands worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 371.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCKY. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

RCKY stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $346.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

