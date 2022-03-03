Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,402 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.31% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.