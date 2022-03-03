Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 244,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,178,500. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

