Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $22.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

