West Oak Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.67. 19,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,618. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $101.84 and a twelve month high of $144.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

