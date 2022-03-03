West Oak Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

