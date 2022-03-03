West Oak Capital LLC Sells 55 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.83. 18,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,241. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.