West Oak Capital LLC Sells 5,789 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 58,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 983,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,861,414. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

