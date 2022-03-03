West Oak Capital LLC Sells 80 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

