West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 8,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.