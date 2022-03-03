Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

WMC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,750. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 864.63, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.