Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Western Digital worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

