Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Western Digital worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,728. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

