Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 1,484.0% in February

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 1,484.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.66.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.