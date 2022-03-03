Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

TSE WPM opened at C$57.21 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$59.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.77 billion and a PE ratio of 32.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

