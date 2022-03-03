Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.
TSE WPM opened at C$57.21 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$59.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.77 billion and a PE ratio of 32.49.
In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
