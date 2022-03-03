Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $206.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $183.75 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.