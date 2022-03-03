Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Up 142.8% in February

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 142.8% from the January 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHITF. Citigroup upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

