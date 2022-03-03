Whiteheart Price Hits $297.35 on Top Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $297.35 or 0.00704602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $28,126.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.29 or 0.06647497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,284.60 or 1.00198748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00026211 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

