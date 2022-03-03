Widercoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $15,213.66 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.09 or 0.06555149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.38 or 1.00180318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026452 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

