William Blair Weighs in on Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

TREX stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $140.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

