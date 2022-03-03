William L. Meaney Sells 7,724 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

