Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 460,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 131,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

