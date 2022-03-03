Wolf Safe Poor People Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3,951.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06541586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,340.21 or 0.99951141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

