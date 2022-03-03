Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.13

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 15416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

