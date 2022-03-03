Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

