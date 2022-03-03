Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 264,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.26. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.