Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Worthington Industries worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $5,335,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 441.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.