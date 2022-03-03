Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $86.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.52. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRAP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

