Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 93,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wrap Technologies (WRTC)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.