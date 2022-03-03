WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Maxim Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. upped their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $125.95 on Friday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

