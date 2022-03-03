Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XENE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after buying an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

