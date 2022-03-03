Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

