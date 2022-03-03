Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,189 shares of company stock worth $4,829,535 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $223,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

