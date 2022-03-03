Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,916.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.46 million and $84,916.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

