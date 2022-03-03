Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Down 1%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 237 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.29). 11,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.50 ($3.32).

The company has a market cap of £39.97 million and a PE ratio of 27.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 243.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

In related news, insider Tony Perkins bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,665 ($14,309.67).

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

