Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is $0.45. Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

ATEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. 930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92.

About Anterix (Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.